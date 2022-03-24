Worksop business which helps to cut fuel poverty acquires Hampshire-based company in £1million deal

Chief executive of Effective Energy Group, Richard Cox.

Effective Energy Group, based on the Welbeck Estate, had worked in partnership with Premier Connections for over a year prior to the acquisition.

Bosses say they have been extremely impressed by the volume of works ready orders it has delivered and its ability to identify homes in fuel poverty and provide them with funded energy efficiency measures.

The acquisition will see Effective Energy Group reach the milestone turnover of £100million – making it one of the largest providers of energy efficiency services in the UK.

Chief executive of Effective Energy Group, Richard Cox said: “Tackling fuel poverty remains at the heart of what we are striving to achieve and with energy prices rising by 54 per cent in April we believe that there could be more than six-million homes across England and Wales in fuel poverty.

“Now is the time for a comprehensive joined-up approach to identify these homes.

"Bringing Premier Connections on-board will enable us to provide a comprehensive service to these households by accessing funding through Local Authority Delivery, Warm Home Discount and Home Upgrade Grant schemes, plus the new Energy Company Obligation programme that is due to start later in the year.”

As a result of the acquisition, Premier Connections’ founders, Ben Williams and Jon Dodd will join the Effective Energy Group board.

“With our enduring commitment to tackling fuel poverty, while also reducing CO2 emissions, and Premier Connections expertise in identifying and qualifying households in need we have the perfect fit for achieving our objectives,” added Mr Cox.

The Effective Energy Group has also acquired a minority stake in Prem IT.