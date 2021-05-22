Why the McDonalds in Worksop might not have everything on its menu

Animal Rebellion said they are using trucks and bamboo structures at the four distribution sites to stop lorries from leaving depots.

The sites are in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester,

The group is demanding McDonald's commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Animal Rebellion blockade McDonald’s distribution centres across the UK

Animal Rebellion said they intend to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours.

They say they want to cause "significant disruption" to the McDonald's supply chain, which they claim will impact roughly 1,300 restuarants.

McDonalds has two restaurants in Worksop, at High Grounds Road and on Retford Road, and one at Markham Moor.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items.

"We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused."

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system.

"Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”