The first films are being screened from 3pm.

Indoor socialising, physical contact and holidays to destinations on the green list can resume from today. Cinemas, hotels and B&Bs can also now reopen, with the “rule of six” applying indoors.

However, people are being urged to continue getting tested for the virus and receiving the vaccine when invited, as the Indian Covid variant is feared to be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent strain.

The Savoy Cinema, in Worksop

These are the films on at the Savoy, in Worksop this week;

Nomadland – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 at 3pm, 5.50pm and 8.20pm.

Raya and the last dragon – May 17, May 18 and 20 – 3.30pm.

Tom and Jerry – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 – 3.30pm.

Peter Rabbit 2 – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 – 4pm, 5pm and 6.20pm.

Godzilla vs Kong – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 – 7.15pm and 20.15pm.

Spiral: From the book of Saw – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 – 6.15pm and 8.40pm.

Those who wish me dead – May 17 – 8pm, May 18 – 5.30pm and 8pm, May 19 and 20 – 5.30pm.

Mortal Kombat – May 17, 18, 19 and 20 – 8.30pm.

Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm – May 22 – 7.30pm.

Message from the editor, Sam Jackson: