The latest food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Basseltaw takeaways, restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars and pubs

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 17, The Priory Centre, Worksop; rated on May 11

Top food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 establishments across Bassetlaw.

• Rated 5: The Courtyard at 1a Churchgate, Retford; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Costa at Retford Railway Station, Station Road, Retford; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Chocolate Orange Tearoom at 36-38 Carlton Road, Worksop; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Eaton Production Int at Claylands Avenue, Worksop; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Molly's Tearoom at Ivy House at Ivy House, Old Gateford Road, Worksop; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Stanley Street Sports and Social Club at Stanley Street Social Club, Stanley Street, Worksop; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Just Good Food at 2 Gateford Avenue, Worksop; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Kilton House at 29 Kilton Hill, Worksop; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 6 Spa Road, Retford; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Jimmy's Fish & Chip Shop at 8 Prospect Precinct, Worksop; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Langold Express at 2a Doncaster Road, Langold; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: KFC at 28-30 London Road, Retford; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Smithy's at 103 Anston Avenue, Worksop; rated on April 26