Lidl submitted an application to build a new store at the site of Maltby’s former fire station in February.

The site, opposite Tesco, was left empty when fire crews merged with South Yorkshire Police to use the force’s Byford Road base in 2017.

Lidl bosses say the plans will create more than 40 full and part time jobs, and will include a bakery and customer toilets.

The proposals include 87 car parking spaces, and a deposit return scheme where customers can return their recycling in exchange for vouchers to spend in store.

Tesco representatives say in an objection letter that Lidl’s application contains a “misleading and erroneous assessment” of the potential retail impact of a new store.

The letter adds that the proposal “would result in a trade diversion from existing retailers in the town centre.

“A -26 per cent impact on the anchor Tesco store would have severe effects on footfall across the centre.

“The true impact on the town centre is likely to be greater still owing to the 1,590 m sq Aldi store on Bawtry Road which has been inappropriately ignored.”

Lidl’s planning documents state that 78 per cent of consultation respondents indicated “that they fully or partially support the proposal, with many people commenting that they were pleased to see a retail proposal come forward on the site”.

Documents add: “The proposed development would function as part of the Town Centre and the scheme would have a positive impact.

Members of the public can comment on Lidl’s plans until April 15 here.