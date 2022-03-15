A consultation is underway by the Post Office over the proposed relocation of Beckingham Post Office to Beckingham Village Store, on The Green.

The proposed opening hours for the new store would be Monday to Friday from 9am-5:30pm and Saturday from 9am-12.30pm.

The premises for the store are currently empty, so it would undergo refurbishment to create a village store with a Post Office incorporated.

The move would offer 46 hours of service a week, which would be an additional 40 hours a week because the current branch is only open on a Wednesday afternoon and a Friday morning.

The postmaster from Wheatley Post Office has been operating the service and has identified an opportunity to move into an alternative location.

The new location would be a partner-style branch, where the postmaster for Wheatley operates the Post Office and not the retail side of the store.

Beckingham district councillor, Joan Sanger said: “The Post Office are consulting on new proposals that would bring an additional 40 hours of post office services a week to Beckingham.

"I would urge all residents to take part in this consultation to ensure their views are heard.

“At a time when rural villages are losing key services across the county, I am delighted that we are seeing investment into our community.”

Consultation on the proposed move will close on April 22.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 045471.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.