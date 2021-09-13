Property company Benell Ltd has submitted plans to Bassetlaw District Council for the former police station on Potter Street.

The building closed as a police station in 2018, when it was moved into the nearby Queen’s Building, and has been vacant ever since.

According to developers building work could be completed by the end of the year if planning permission is granted.

Former police station, Potter Street, Worksop.

Managing director of Benell Ltd Anuj Joshi said he believes that converting the building for residential use is ‘vital’ to the regeneration of Worksop town centre.

He sad: “On the conversion at Worksop, we are looking to deliver a high quality residential scheme in the town centre that will include on site parking.

"We see residential use as vital to regenerate the town centre.

The former police station, in Potter Street, Worksop.

“We are looking to complete the work by the end of 2021.”

According to the plans, there will be 22 one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flat.

All the current car parking spaces will be retained and six cycle spaces will be created as well as a bin storage area.

There are no plans to change the building externally.

Neighbours and various other parties, including Nottinghamshire County Council highways department and heritage bosses at Bassetlaw District Council, have been notified about the planning application.