The salon formerly known as House of Beauty and Hair shut its doors for the last time during the pandemic, but the property owner of 30 years, Jayne Otter, has big plans for the two-floors.

The Grade II listed building, 116-118 Bridge Street, has had its planning permission granted to be transformed from empty space into two holiday lets.

116-118 Bridge Street, Worksop, is undergoing a renovation to be turned into holiday lets.

Jayne, also owner of House of Elegance clothing shop, said after the salon closed she decided to get valuers in to look at the property who then told her it wasn’t advisable to sell the property in the condition it was in.

Although Jayne thought they would just do first fix renovations before selling it, the valuers reassured that by doing the full renovation that the value of the property would exceed the costs.

The building has ended up needing the full works to keep in line with building regulations, including full new wiring, plumbing, heating, as well as new boilers fitted and plastering and flooring.

Although it has been a difficult process, Jayne said: "We are trying as much as possible to do some of the work ourselves to cut costs and to move the job on.

“You can't think it's not working and give up, especially when you've got a property like we have and you live in it.