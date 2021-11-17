The company has agreed on a deal to lease a 71,612 sq ft warehouse on the Manton Wood Enterprise Park as it prepares for its peak period in the run up to Christmas.

The deal has been facilitated by property consultants Commercial Property Partners, acting on behalf of client, Clearbell UK Strategic Trust, a fund advised by Clearbell Capital.

Royal Mail has agreed a five-year lease at Manton Wood, which has recently undergone a programme of refurbishment and improvement works.

Asset management director at Clearbell Capital, Adam James, said: “The demand for logistics space in well-located central areas continues to soar.

"We are experiencing strong levels of interest in assets such as Manton Wood as companies like Royal Mail aim to shore up their distribution networks in the run up to Christmas.”

Commenting on the recent deal, Stuart Waite, director at CPP said: “There continues to be significant demand for well-located logistics space across the region, and we are delighted to have secured a commitment from Royal Mail, within just six months of acquiring the building, on behalf of our client.”