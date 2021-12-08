Former Worksop Fulton Foods store to reopen as Poundland Local

The Fulton Foods store on Doncaster Road, Langold, is being transformed into a Poundland Local.

Discount retailer Poundland is preparing to open the Poundland Local store on Doncaster Road, Langold on Saturday.

Smaller than a typical Poundland store, the pilot ‘Local’ format was launched in May to bring convenience shopping to areas not currently served by Poundland.

The revamped store will a stock a range of products, with a big focus on food alongside items from Poundland’s core range, including groceries, snacks, household products, health and beauty and batteries.

Customers will also find items they would expect in a convenience store including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled and frozen food, bread and morning goods, hot pies and pastries, nappies and formula milk, beer, wines and spirits and fresh Lavazza coffee.

Fultons’ colleagues will remain with the store, so that customers will be served by the same friendly team they’ve got to know.

Austin Cooke, Poundland retail and transformation director, said: “The new Poundland Local will offer customers in Langold everything they would expect in a neighbourhood store.

“We’ve tailored the ranges so customers can pick up what they need, when they need it just round the corner from their home.”