Building supplier Travis Perkins opens new site in Worksop with the help of the Mayor and town footballers

Charter Mayor of Worksop, Neil Sanders, the Commercial Director of Worksop FC, Andy Parnell, Manager Craig Parry and Head of Football Operations and Life President of Worksop, Keith Ilett, were present to help officially open the new store.

The relocation to Vesuvius Way supports Travis Perkins’ vision for being the first choice for trade customers in the Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire area.

The existing eight strong team have made the move from the old Carlton Road site and will be joined by eight new colleagues, making a total of 16.

The new Worksop branch is two acres in size and as part of Travis Perkins' new ambitions to achieve net zero in its operations with minimum 80% reduction by 2035, the site will include electric forklift trucks and electric charging points. These innovations will help to deliver on its commitment to decarbonise its fleet and buildings.

The site has a Hire Service that allows customers to hire tools, plant and equipment. Furthermore,its brand new Benchmarx Kitchens showroom offers a wide range of high quality kitchen ranges.

As well as stocking bricks, the branch offers an extended range in the yard, including timber, blocks, drainage, lintels and a hard landscaping display.

Customers will be given the choice to trade in-branch and online by using the Travis Perkins App, an industry-leading App and collaborative effort created with customers to help them not only work smarter but save time by allowing them to check stock on the go from their local branch and order instantly with their personal trade prices.

Travis Perkins, Worksop, store opening with The Mayor of Worksops and Worksop FC. July 2022.

Additionally, the branch offers a fast and convenient one hour Click & Collect Service and next day delivery as well as a Branch Delivery Tracking Service, which gives customers the best possible delivery notifications in real-time without having to make a telephone call, saving customers time.

Branch Manager Russell Kemp says about the relocation: “We’re really excited to have opened the doors to our relocated site to the tradespeople and builders of Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. This branch will have everything they need, when and where they need it, and will deliver them value, convenience and consistency.

“The fact that eight new jobs have been created because of the branch relocation is a huge bonus too. It means we’ll be able to support all of our customers with choice, quality, convenience and brilliant service day-in, day-out and offer a fantastic delivery and collection service that doesn’t compromise them on time.”

Charter Mayor of Worksop, Neil Sanders commented on the opening: “I would like to thank the team here at Travis Perkins for inviting us here today to open their new branch in Worksop.”

He added: “As a long-established company within Worksop, I am glad that they have been able to expand into development. It is vitally important that local firms have space to grow so they can continue to provide their services to local people. I am also pleased to note that eight new jobs have been created due to this move. I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone here at Travis Perkins continued success in the future.”