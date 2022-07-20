Worksop drink driver nearly hit unmarked police car and spat in officer's face

Kyle Haigh was seen 'travelling at speed' in a Land Rover Freelander at 00.20am, on October 3, last year, said prosecutor Sian Young.

The vehicle, which is insured to his partner, was located shortly afterwards, with 29-year-old Haigh at the wheel and an odour of cannabis in the air.

Haigh became aggressive and refused to take the roadside breath test, said Ms Young.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He evaded the officers when they tried to handcuff him. He spat at one officer and the spittle hit his face. A cannabis joint and a grinder were found in the Land Rover.

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 32 offences. In November 2021 he was convicted of driving while disqualified and uninsured.

In February 2018 he was sent to the crown court for dangerous driving and driving without a licence. In September 2016 he was convicted of driving while uninsured and without a licence.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he had consumed some alcohol, but incorrectly thought he didn't have to provide a breath sample because he wasn't driving at the time.

"He quite rightly changed his plea on the day of his trial," she said. "We have to accept there are some entries on his record that will be of some concern."

The court heard he had a 'troubled upbringing’, but, 'to his credit, he has made real, significant changes to his life’.

Since the birth of his children the father-of-two has started his own business as a roofer and occasionally employs other labourers.

"He is now working very hard for his family and he wants to put the past behind him," Ms Pursglove said.

Custody would have an impact on his business, partner and children, she added.

Haigh, of Kingston Road, Worksop, admitted failing to supply a breath specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 29.