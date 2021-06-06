Bassetlaw supermarket manager marks 30 years at Aldi

Jayne Adderley, store manager of the Aldi store, joined the supermarket as a store assistant in 1991, just a year after Aldi first arrived in the UK.

Over the years she has managed three stores, including one in nearby Gainsborough and two in Doncaster, each for six years at a time.

Speaking about her long service, Jayne said: “It has been a privilege to work at Aldi for 30 years and I can’t believe I’ve been at the helm of the Harworth store for over half a decade.

Jayne Adderley has worked for Aldi for 30 years

“I’ve loved working here and it’s the customers and my colleagues that have made it such a great place to work.”

Regional managing director at Aldi , Ward, said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our store colleagues we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the excellent service and unbeatable prices Aldi is known for.

“Colleagues like Jayne are the cornerstone of our business and I thank her for her continued dedication throughout the last 30 years. Hopefully we will work together for many more years to come.”