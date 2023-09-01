Specsavers Retford, on Market Street, now led by husband-and-wife team Janet and Stephen Archer, alongside optometrist partner Priyen Kotecha and retail partner James Hardwick, have marked the anniversary by announcing ambitious plans for the next two years.

These will see an increase in capacity and planned improvement to the layout of the store which will further enhance the overall customer experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new leadership team bring a wealth of clinical expertise and retail experience – they also run a sister store in Hucknall, where they have an award-winning team and a proven track record of building a thriving business.

The Specsavers Retford team. (Photo by: Specsavers Retford)

Janet said: “We are so fortunate to have such a great team in Retford and are proud of all that’s been achieved over the past three decades. Thirty years is a real milestone, especially in today’s high street climate. It was brilliant to take the whole team to Doncaster races recently to celebrate. We’re all excited about the future and committed to offering the best eye and ear care in the community.

“We are also focused on growing and nurturing the team, sSomething James is looking forward to leading. He’s celebrating 10 years with Specsavers in 2023, having joined as an optical assistant with no previous experience, working his way up to become a partner. I’m sure the team will benefit from him sharing his recent, first-hand experience.”

James said: “I’m passionate about everyone receiving the same career development support I’ve had from Specsavers so far – it’s been invaluable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re keen to develop the team, create opportunities to progress, supporting them as they embark on training or study for additional qualifications. It’s also important for us to forge future links with local schools and support people in the local community further their careers. We have recently recruited two optical assistant apprentices and can’t wait to see them flourish.”

From a clinical perspective, both Stephen and Priyen bring extensive experience which include qualifications in glaucoma, cataracts and minor eye conditions. In addition, all the optometrists on the team are working towards a full set of additional qualifications.

The store is now accredited to deliver an NHS-funded Urgent Eyecare Service and Minor Eye Conditions Service, providing assessment, treatment or referral for people with sudden onset eye problems or minor eye conditions in the Bassetlaw area.

Customers can self-refer for care without seeing a GP and an assessment of symptoms will determine how quickly and where they will be seen. The store is also accredited to provide pre-cataract assessment and post cataract operative care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janet said: “We are looking forward to further strengthening our links with the Retford community, getting involved in events and supporting local charities and organisations.

“n Hucknall, over the past 15 years, we have become heavily involved in the community, giving talks to promote eye health and hosting in-store charity events. We can’t wait to do the same here in Retford and to kick things off we’ve started supporting the Retford Healthy Sunday event and sponsored the town’s bowls club.’