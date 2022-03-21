Founder and artist, Jasmine Bowers started her business in 2017 to fund travels around South America, after quitting her job in London and moving back to Bassetlaw.

After her online business went from strength-to-strength over the last five years, she has now open her Bowers Boutique at Manor Farm, in Oldcotes.

Jasmine began by designing prints for wall art and has now expanded, creating a variety of bespoke house and pet illustrations, wedding stationary, hand painted doormats and a wide range of other bespoke gifts.

Jasmine Bowers at the opening of her boutique at Manor Farm, in Oldcotes.

She said: “Bowers Boutique started as an online creative art business where I designed art prints but when I got back from South Africa, my best friend had just moved into his new home and I wanted to gift an extra special house warming present.

"So I drew his house and that's where it really took off. I guess this is where I got my inspiration.

"Now I draw custom illustrations such as houses, wedding venues, pets, people etc in my bespoke style".

She added: “I class my business as a creative art boutique that's now expanding into its first brick and mortar.

Jasmine Bowers with her work.

"The new shop will be a place for me to sell my artwork but also a collection point for local customers and a meeting area for wedding stationery clients.

"As well as my own designs I'll also be stocking other stylish home decor products for adults and children.

"One of my best sellers is my Baby Animal Illustration Collection which consists of nine baby animals - leopard, panda, tiger, giraffe, elephant, penguin, zebra, monkey and lion - which are available on art prints, key rings, linen flags, mugs and soon to be much more."

Jasmine praised her local customers, who she credits with being able to open the shop.

"I'm so lucky to have such an amazing support group from family, friends, customers and online followers,” she said.

"I have sent my items all over the world but if it wasn't for my local customers I wouldn't have made it this far, this is why I wanted to open a shop so close to home.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own shop, people have been saying they remember me mentioning this to them years ago and now it's finally come true.”

For more information https://www.bowersboutique.com/