Man beaten up inside toilets in a Bassetlaw pub

Police were called to fight at a public house in Grove Street, Retford, at around 10.20pm on Thursday March 17.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 51-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face, back and stomach but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault which has left a man needing hospital treatment after being attacked while out enjoying his evening.

“Officers were quickly on scene and arrested a man in connection with the incident and supported the victim while he received medical attention.

“Our enquiries into what happened are still ongoing, but we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward and get in touch with us as any information, no matter how small, may be a great help to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 798 of March 17 2022, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.