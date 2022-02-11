Held in association with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the Bluebell Wood Business Expo will provide a platform for local firms to meet new customers, make connections and learn new things from an exciting line-up of guest speakers.

As well as celebrating local businesses, everyone who attends the Expo will be helping to raise vital funds and awareness for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The free event, to be held at the Holiday Inn on Bawtry Road, Rotherham on June 23, will be open to visitors from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Bluebell Wood will be co-hosting their first Bluebell Wood Business Expo in June to celebrate local products and sesrvices.

Jason Gossop, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been genuinely overwhelmed by the support of the local business community so this is our way of bringing businesses together to say thank you.

“We know it’s been an incredibly challenging time for so many businesses, so we’re aiming to bring as many firms together as possible to build those new relationships, celebrate their fantastic products and services and learn about new ways of working in these unusual times.

“A vibrant local economy is very important to us as a charity as we simply couldn’t be there for local children and families without our partners in the business community.

"As well as making lots of new contacts, you’ll be supporting us to make magical memories with local children who have nowhere else to turn.”

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is a charity which needs £5.1million each year to run.

Businesses can book a stand at the exhibition here www.bluebellwood.org/businessexpo or by contacting Jason Gossop at [email protected]