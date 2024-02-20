Bawtry wedding venue beats 23,000 vendors to scoop prestigious industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bawtry Hall has been named winners of the annual Hitched Wedding Awards 2024 and has crowned as one of the most prestigious wedding professionals in the UK by Hitched.co.uk – a leading wedding planning platform.

More than 23,000 wedding vendors registered on the site have all been in the running to win this acclaimed industry title.

Bawtry Hall is one of the Hitched Wedding Awards 2024 winners in the Wedding Venues category – Stately Home, making them one of the most recommended professionals by newlyweds.

These awards are based on reviews left by married couples in the past year and Bawtry Hall received a rating of 4.9 out of 5 determined by the couples who planned their weddings with them.

Managing Director Craig Dowie commented “Super proud of our team to win this award. It makes it super special that our wedding couples have voted for this having had their big wedding day with us. Bawtry Hall is the most fabulous excusive use venue and the team are superb.

"The venue grows each year and goes from strength to strength, working alongside The Crown Hotel – our sister venue. Our recent wedding showcase at Bawtry Hall saw over 500 people come through our doors in just one day to view as their potential wedding venue! Congratulations to all of the team!”