Ballards has quadrupled its turnover and more than doubled its number of employees since it moved to a five acre site in Markham Moor beside the A1 dual carriageway in 2017.

Company revenues rose to more than £8million in the last year and the organisation has also expanded its team to 90 people, including 35 full time drivers.

The record turnover comes after a period of considerable investment into the site, which had to be significantly adapted for the company’s use.

Founder Richard Ballard in restored vintage Ballards van.

Ballards has also invested in services such as short term self-storage, long-term storage, removals, haulage and self-drive vehicle hire.

As well as this, the company has acquired two well regarded, smaller removals companies, Steeles of Stamford in 2018 and Bespoke Moving Solutions, which it acquired in 2021.

Managing director, Matthew Ballard, whose parents, Richard and Janette founded Ballards Removals in 1978 said: “Four years ago, we began one of the biggest periods of investment we’ve ever undertaken.

Original Ballards van in the Markham Moor storage unit, which contains 1,600 wooden crates.

“It was a big gamble, but it’s proved to be a great success, helping the company to reach record turnover and become one of the leading removals, storage and vehicle hire companies in the region.

“Although there have been challenges this year, with issues such as the nationwide shortage of drivers and new obstacles on the border with the EU, we’ve navigated through each of these to make this year our best ever.

“We’re now seeing the real benefit of our new headquarters, which gives us incredible access to all parts of the country and to continental Europe as well as loads more capacity for our long and short term storage solutions.

"I’m proud of the great work our team is doing and I’m excited by what the future holds.”

Ballards, a removals firm, own more than 55 trucks and vans.

Dominating the company’s A1-adjacent headquarters at Markham Moor, near Retford, is a specially built warehouse unit, which contains 1600 secure wooden crates containing belongings.

The Ballards compound is kept secure with a perimeter fence, automated gates, an array of CCTV cameras and 24 hour security team.

The site is also used as a depot for the company’s 55 trucks and vans which support the company’s removals and self-hire operations.