Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough has been commended as a five-star employer by its employees.

Staff were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz, which aims to gather real-time feedback from staff to improve employee experience and build a more inclusive culture.

Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough was delighted to have received an impressive employee engagement score of 100 per cent, a rating that few companies achieve.

The team at Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough. Owner, Vicky Waring pictured centre.

Questions employees were asked included the career development on offer, the relationship with their managers and their day-to-day responsibilities.

Vicky Waring, the owner of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough, is calling for more people to join the team and take one of the 10 caregiver vacancies for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Vicky said: “It’s an honour to be recognised as a five-star employer, particularly in light of yet another challenging year for our caregivers.

“For many people, care isn’t a career route they consider. But we’re an example of a care company that will support you from day one and offer training and development opportunities to develop your career.

“Our team of caregivers make it possible for older adults to stay living at home yet receive the care they need.

“If you’re interested in joining this team, we’d love to hear from you whether you have previous experience in care or not.”

To find out more about Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough and the home care services they provide, please call 01777 712629 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/retford-gainsborough/