Bassetlaw businesses set to shine at October expo

Businesses are set to showcase all that’s brilliant about Bassetlaw and hear about future growth plans in the district at the upcoming North Notts Business Expo on Wednesday 8 October.

Taking place at Ye Olde Bell in Barnby Moor from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the inaugural expo - delivered by North Notts BID on behalf of the Bassetlaw Business Alliance - will bring together leading businesses, including exhibitors and speakers, to highlight growth, opportunity, innovation and prime development sites across the district.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “Our new North Notts Business Expo is an important platform to showcase the talent of businesses within our district while creating space for collaboration and growth.

“We want to encourage not only our BID members but also non-members and the wider business community to come along, make new connections, and be part of the conversation about the future of North Nottinghamshire.”

Delegates can secure their ticket for North Notts Business Expo, which takes place on Wednesday 8 October at Ye Olde Bell

The keynote address will be delivered by Edward Highfield, executive director of place at the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCAA), who will share the organisation’s vision and what it means for Bassetlaw. The day will also feature a panel discussion on the district’s future opportunities, with contributions from business leaders and regional representatives.

Exhibitors in the main hall include high-profile Bassetlaw-based businesses such as Laing O’Rourke, Pass Logistics, Duke Distribution and The Welbeck Estates Company, while the programme of talks will cover topics such as the developments at the STEP Fusion Energy Plant, regional growth opportunities, and investment insights from Caddick Developments.

Delegates will also hear from Trans-Sport TV - a Treswell-based global events contractor recognised for supplying rigging, sets and structures at major sporting events and the King’s Coronation - on why it chose Bassetlaw to be the home for the business.

Delegates can take advantage of networking throughout the day, including at the Business Networking Lunch (pre-booking required). The event is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing attendees to drop in for a session or stay for the full day to explore the exhibitors and hear from speakers. Tickets are required for all delegates, which can be booked here.

Schedule for North Notts Business Expo

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.

Schedule

9:00am - Arrive, refreshments and networking

- Arrive, refreshments and networking 9:30am - Welcome address from Rob Holder, National Trust Notts and chair of Bassetlaw Business Alliance

- Welcome address from Rob Holder, National Trust Notts and chair of Bassetlaw Business Alliance 9:40am -Growth opportunities in Bassetlaw - Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council

-Growth opportunities in Bassetlaw - Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council 10:00am -The power of effective partnerships - Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID

-The power of effective partnerships - Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID 10:10am -Refreshments and exhibitors

-Refreshments and exhibitors 10:30am -From fossil to fusion: Our journey so far - Katy Jarvis-Morgan, STEP site stakeholder manager for UK Industrial Fusion Solutions

-From fossil to fusion: Our journey so far - Katy Jarvis-Morgan, STEP site stakeholder manager for UK Industrial Fusion Solutions 11:00am -Refreshments and exhibitors

-Refreshments and exhibitors 11:20am -Caddick: Investing in Bassetlaw - Alistair Smith, director at Caddick Developments

-Caddick: Investing in Bassetlaw - Alistair Smith, director at Caddick Developments 11:50am - Refreshments and exhibitors

- Refreshments and exhibitors 12:10pm -Who we are, what we do and why Bassetlaw - Helen Cope, director at Trans-Sport.TV

-Who we are, what we do and why Bassetlaw - Helen Cope, director at Trans-Sport.TV 12:30pm -Business Networking lunch (pre-booking required)

-Business Networking lunch (pre-booking required) 1:30pm -EMCCA's vision - How it impacts Bassetlaw and the opportunities locally - Edward Highfield, executive director of Place at East Midlands Combined County Authority

-EMCCA's vision - How it impacts Bassetlaw and the opportunities locally - Edward Highfield, executive director of Place at East Midlands Combined County Authority 2:00pm - Panel - Future opportunities in Bassetlaw - Edward Highfield, Craig Taylor and Sally Gillborn MBE

- Panel - Future opportunities in Bassetlaw - Edward Highfield, Craig Taylor and Sally Gillborn MBE 2:30pm - 4:00pm - Refreshments and exhibitors