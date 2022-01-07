The 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben, has been under renovation since 2017.

Universal Coatings UK Ltd, a coatings company based in Misterton, have helped to reverse the effects of corrosion on the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, and restore the clock face to its former glory.

The opportunity to be involved in a project like the restoration of the Houses of Parliament does not come along very often, and brings with it a unique set of challenges.

Universal Coatings were commissioned by main contractors Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects to remove the signs of decay and deterioration to the bell tower.

Working at heights of up to 96 metres, as the team removed layers of degraded coatings from the structures of the belfry and clock face, they were also the first to uncover the original Prussian blue hiding beneath on the numerals and hands of the clock.

The team also worked closely with Shepley Engineers Ltd to restore the cast iron roof, with individual tiles being transported to their Misterton base for cleaning, repairs, and coating system application before being returned and re-installed.

Universal Coatings was established in 2007 by Philip Bingham and has built up an impressive portfolio from the infrastructure, construction, engineering and petrochemicals sectors.

The team removed many layers of degraded coatings from the structures.

They team removed signs of decay and deterioration that resulted from being exposed to the elements.