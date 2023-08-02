News you can trust since 1895
Another promotion for long-serving team member at Bassetlaw-based Ballards Removals

Dean Adams has been promoted to transport manager role after 21 years with the Bassetlaw-based family firm Ballards Removals.
By Ellie ThompsonContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Now named on the firm’s operators’ licence, Dean will continue his professional development with ongoing training, coaching and mentoring whilst undertaking his new responsibilities.

Matt Ballard, Ballards managing director, said: “We are so thrilled to see Dean progress into the role of transport manager. He is a fantastic member of our team, having joined our business way back in 2001 as a removals porter.

“At Ballards, we care about our employees and encourage them to undertake additional training and professional development to progress their careers. We support them as much as we can to reach their goals.

Dean Adams.
Dean Adams.
“Dean has made a great start to his new role already, getting stuck into the different day-to-day responsibilities he now has.”

Dean started his journey with Ballards as a removals porter when he first joined the business, before progressing to the role of warehouse assistant, through to warehouse manager in 2007 until 2015.

He then decided he wanted a change, and trained to become a class-two driver within house removals, which included driving and leading many teams out in the field.

More recently, before his transport manager promotion, Dean became supervisor at the firm’s partner company depot – Steeles of Stamford – in 2020.

After this depot was consolidated to the Ballards headquarters in Markham Moor, Dean then began his transport management training.

Dean said: “When Matt and Joe (Ballard) first offered me the chance to do the qualification, I was a bit taken aback, but jumped at the chance. I have had several different roles at Ballards with increasing responsibility, but this is the most exciting challenge for me to date.”

“They both have given me 100 per cent support. Anything I needed, they were there. I’m so excited to transition into my new role and see what challenges it will have in store for me.

“The last 21 years at Ballards have flown by and no two days are the same, which is why I enjoy my job so much. That, and being part of a very supportive, diverse team of fantastic people. I’d love to offer a huge thank you to Matt and Joe for this opportunity and their continued support over the years.”

While Dean was undertaking his course, he was appointed a mentor in Pete Rushmer, Flagship Partners managing director, who helped support Dean through his qualification, coaching him to success. He said:

Pete said: “We have worked with Ballards for four years and they are a fantastic client. Matt and Joe are committed to very high operational standards, which makes it a great partnership for both businesses.

“Matt and Joe are committed to developing skills in their team, so we were delighted to support Dean. We have also been working in-house with Dean, mentoring him and developing effective systems and processes. It is a brilliant example of the in-house development and commitment to quality and progression that Ballards have.”

