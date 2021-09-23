Babworth Crematorium, owned by Westerleigh Group, has become one of the first crematoriums to take on the new environmental policy to continually review and improve its activities, the products it uses and the services it offers in order to reduce the impact on the environment.

Westerleigh Group first had a crematorium in Wales take on the new policy, but is now adopting the new FBCA Environmental Policy Statement across the entire group, including Babworth Crematorium.

FBCA President Coun David Marren (left) presenting Westerleigh Group Ambassador Alan Jose with the Group’s Environmental Policy Statement. Photo taken at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium in Wales which opened earlier this year.

Alan Jose, Westerleigh Group ambassador, said: “Environmental issues are high on the agenda in almost every walk of life and had it not been for the pandemic, the environment and how we all might play our part in meeting the significant challenges posed would probably have made the top slot.

“Westerleigh Group has already been playing a leading role in adopting environment-friendly practices which has been recognised by our colleagues across the UK.

“We’re proud to be the first cremation authority in the UK to adopt the new Environmental Policy, which is a strong statement of intent from us about how we are determined to play our part to look after our precious planet.”

Westerleigh Group was the first large authority to adopt ‘holding over’ coffins for cremation the following day and was among the first cremation authorities to withdraw the plastic polytainer for ashes in favour of recyclable cardboard.

The group also agreed to no longer allow the release of balloons or Chinese lanterns at its sites.

Mr Jose continued: “Westerleigh’s crematorium at Babworth was the first in the UK to install NOx Abatement equipment, and we currently have five crematoria out of a total of seven in the UK to have this.

“Our development team is always reviewing construction methods which can make our new buildings more efficient, too.