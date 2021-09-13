The event, which was hosted by professional motivational speaker, Steve Judge, was held at the North Notts Arena.

It was the 10th annual business awards for Bassetlaw, which through the years has promoted hundreds of finalists, highlighted the merits of more than 100 winners, raised thousands of pounds for charity, and has positively raised the profile of the North Notts region as a great place to do business.

Director at Wight Vigar Chartered Accountants and head judge, Neil Roberts, said “Covid could not keep down the North Notts Business Awards, after two knock backs the 10th awards went ahead with as much enthusiasm from the business community as ever.

"Winners and finalists alike had a great time and were taken away from the worries of work and world problems for a night.

"Businesses small, large, old and new should be encouraged to have a go and enter the 2022 awards, even if it is just an excuse to attend the brilliant awards evening.”

The top award of the night, the highly coveted Alexander Calder Financial Ltd Company of the Year Award, was awarded to Treswell based Trans-Sport.tv Limited.

Managing director, Shaun Cope, said everyone at the company were ‘absolutely delighted’ with the win.

He added: “After a tough couple of years for everyone in business it was great to be back attending a live event, being among familiar faces celebrating at the North Notts Arena.

"We all have so much to be proud of and especially us here at Trans-Sport.tv.

"I know I’m biased but we have the best team in the world of live events so a fitting team award.

"Thank you to everyone who helped put on the event, to all of our clients and supporters who encourage us every day.

"Here’s to a better year for business and the North Notts Business Awards 2022.”

Managing director of award sponsors Alexander Calder Financial Ltd, Gregg Bartram, said: “It was wonderful to finally gather to once again celebrate the amazing talent within North Notts businesses.

“The atmosphere on the evening was very positive with people able to enjoy time together in an environment as close to normal as we have been able to come for many months.

"Congratulations to all finalists and of course each winner, and a massive thank you to the awards team for the incredible effort delivered to make the event so successful.”

After many years dedicated to the North Notts region, and providing services for both businesses and the wider community, the lifetime achievement award, sponsored by Bassetlaw District Council, was awarded to Alison Leckenby.

Voted for by the general public and sponsored by RAL Associates Ltd, the best tourist attraction award was won by North Leveton Windmill.

Chairman of the board of trustees, James Barlow, said “North Leverton Windmill is privileged and humbled to have won this award - it is so special given that it was the public who voted us winners.

"We have to thank all our volunteers, the local businesses that continue to support our charitable trust, and Nottinghamshire County Council Leader funding for their contribution to the railway hut and warehouse work that have allowed us to create a fantastic visitor centre and amenity space so we can encourage more tourism to this great part of the county.

"It’s great to see North Notts recovering is such a positive way after what has been a difficult 18 months for everyone. Thank you all so much.”

The evening also saw Retford firm Move Better Run Better Limited crowned as double award winners.

Director, John Beattie, said: "Since day one, and especially throughout the entirety of Covid, we have worked absolutely flat out to keep showing up and helping all of our clients in the best way we can.

"To be recognised with the two awards was a lovely moment and something that we are really proud of.”

Another winner from Retford was IronTree Designs Ltd, who walked away with the best independent retailer award.

Managing director of the award sponsor, Edgewise Edgestrip Limited, Simon Turner, said: “I was very pleased to finally be able to celebrate the postponed 10th annual North Notts Business Awards and to be able to present some of the winners with their richly deserved award for both their personal and business achievements.”

The evening also saw a £850 raised by the charity raffle, with all proceeds going to wellbeing and mental health charity, Muddy Fork.

The full list of winners for 2020 can be viewed at the North Notts Business Awards website.

