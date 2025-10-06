Typewriters, tunes and a whole lot of talent: Worksop Musical Theatre Society means business with 9 to 5 The Musical

The Cast of Worksop Musical Theatre Society's production of 9 to 5 the Musical.

Worksop Musical Theatre Society is back this November with its latest sensational production: 9 to 5 The Musical, running from 5th to 8th November at the Acorn Theatre, Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring toe-tapping music and witty lyrics by the legendary Dolly Parton, this high-energy, feel-good show is bursting with laughter, empowerment, and unforgettable tunes. Known for their professional standard productions, the Society — now celebrating over 50 incredible years — continues to impress audiences with West End-worthy performances that never fail to receive a standing ovation.

Hot on the heels of previous smash hits like Shrek, Sister Act, and Made in Dagenham, 9 to 5 The Musical promises to raise the bar even higher. This production sees the highly anticipated return of visionary director Matt Roddis, who wowed audiences with his direction of Little Shop of Horrors. Alongside him, the ever-talented Musical Director Pete Lack will once again lead a powerhouse ensemble of vocalists, ensuring every note and harmony hits with stunning precision and passion. Expect dazzling choreography, jaw-dropping vocals, and a heartwarming story that celebrates friendship, resilience, and taking control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a reputation for excellence and a loyal following, Worksop Musical Theatre Society’s shows are frequently described as "better than professional tours", and audience members are consistently blown away by the quality, talent, and passion on display. Local theatre thrives on community support, and 9 to 5 The Musical is a perfect opportunity to enjoy high-class entertainment right on your doorstep. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic — book now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets available at www.acorntheatre.org.

Due to some adult content and language, this production carries an advisory age of 14+