Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival 2026 unveiled at city launch with week-long programme confirmed

The festival will again be a showcase of traditional outfits from across the world

Sheffield’s Lunar Chinese New Year Festival has officially launched its 2026 edition with a special event at the Radisson Blu, bringing together civic leaders, artists, business partners and community representatives.

The launch marked the beginning of a bigger, city-wide celebration than ever before as Sheffield prepares to welcome the Year of the Horse. For the first time, the festival will unfold as a week-long series of cultural events across the city, building towards the free weekend in the Peace Gardens on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 February.

Guests at the Radisson Blu event included the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Safiya Saeed, who spoke of how much she values the festival as a way of bringing Sheffield people together, and former mayors who have long supported the city’s Lunar celebrations. Festival organiser Jerry Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Cultural Inclusive CIC, addressed the audience alongside festival organiser leader Regina Tan. The evening also featured a performance from Wanlin Dance Academy, setting the tone for the vibrant programme to come.

Following record-breaking success in 2025, when the festival attracted tens of thousands of visitors and delivered more than £250,000 in additional city centre spend, the 2026 programme has now been confirmed:

2026 will be the Year of the Horse

Monday 16 February – Sheffield Children's Hospital Lights Switch On

Wednesday 18 February – Spectacular Show at The Octagon, Sheffield (ticketed)

Friday 20 February – Meadowhall Lunar Chinese New Year Extravaganza

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 February – City Centre Lunar Chinese New Year Festival

Wednesday 25 February – Charity Banquet at China Red in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital

The main weekend will once again transform the Peace Gardens into a hub of cultural performance, lion and dragon dances, martial arts, street food and community activity. The wider programme brings opportunities for schools, businesses and residents across Sheffield to take part in one of the city’s most inclusive celebrations.

Festival founder Jerry Cheung said:

“This festival started small, but it has grown into something that belongs to all of Sheffield. It is a celebration of culture, but also a celebration of this city’s energy, its people and its future. The response in 2025 was incredible. In 2026, we want to go further again. We are inviting artists, communities and businesses to join us. The doors are open.”

There will be 7 dates of events across the festival

Organised by Cultural Inclusive CIC and supported by Sheffield City Council with a mix of free public events, ticketed gala performances and fundraising activity, the 2026 edition is expected to be the most ambitious yet.