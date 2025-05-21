History Wardrobe Presents: 'The Wartime Wardrobe' at National Holocaust Museum, Wednesday 20th August, 1pm – 2:30pm

History Wardrobe Presents: 'The Wartime Wardrobe'

Join clothes historian and New York Times bestselling author, Lucy Adlington, for an exploration of forties fashion. Book your tickets at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/the-wartime-wardrobe.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are delighted to welcome back friend of the Museum, Lucy Adlington, following her sell out author event earlier this year.

From London couture to home thrifting and well-worn uniforms, Lucy has a unique array of garments in her History Wardrobe, each with their own fascinating stories. Discover the stories and memories behind a refugee's hat, a bride's parachute, a sapper's jerkin, a firefighter's pyjamas, a Bletchley Park scarf, a coat from the Coventry bombings and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Adlington is author of bestselling books The Dressmakers of Auschwitz and Four Red Sweaters, in addition to Stitches in Time - The Stories of the Clothes We Wear, and Women's Lives and Clothes in WW2 - Ready for Action.