Dive into an adventure with dad at Sundown

Sundown Adventureland is helping families get stuck into a Father’s Day weekend full of adventures and fun-filled experiences by offering a discount on dad’s ticket.

On Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June, visitors can save £14 on dad’s ticket compared to the standard cost of an adult ticket.

Operating for over 50 years and remaining family-owned, the £10 ticket offer for Father’s Day returns every year to give families the opportunity to connect over a special weekend, at a time where everyone is counting the pennies.

At Sundown, there’s over 30 attractions to choose from and dads, grandads and father figures can avoid the dastardly pirates and get splashed on the Jolly Pirate Barrel Ride, or hop aboard the Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure to meet Robin’s merry friends, dodge enemies and uncover surprises at every corner.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Every year it’s great to see so many dads, grandads, uncles and other male family figures throwing themselves into the fun at our family theme park.

“Sundown was created by my grandparents over 50 years ago to inspire children’s imaginations, encourage quality family time and make people laugh and scream with excitement and we love seeing that the legacy rings true at all Sundown’s outdoor and indoor attractions.”

Challenge the children to a race down the slides at Sundown’s two indoor soft plays whilst conquering the obstacle course, then head back outside for multiple adventure play areas including Angry Birds Activity Park and Fort Apache.

Sundown Adventureland also encourages independent and imaginative play through its Storybook Village, Market Square and Toy Town.

Crash Landings, Rodeo Corral and The Pumpkin Patch Café provide sandwiches, children’s meals, ice creams and tea, coffee and soft drinks to keep explorers well-fed for a busy day and best of all, the children can play in the Crash Landings soft play whilst the adults sit back and relax.

To book visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk. Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm entering for free. Due to popularity, it is advised visitors book tickets in advance.

Please note that the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.