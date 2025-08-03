Saudi play ‘The Hoop’ comes to Edinburgh Fringe

The award-winning play ‘The Hoop’, by the renowned Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, has comes to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Hosted at the Bedlam Theatre from August 1 to 5, the play ‘The Hoop’ (Tawq), introduces contemporary Saudi theatre and promotes cultural exchange through engagement with a diverse global audience.

The play tells the story of Fawzi, an office department head, stuck in a monotonous and joyless office – until one day he snaps. Instead of bringing about change, time restarts, and he finds himself trapped in an endless loop, with his colleagues unaware of his predicament.

Edinburgh Fringe participation marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s cultural presence on the international stage, within one of the world’s oldest and largest theatre festivals, which this year celebrates cultural diversity under the theme “Voices of the World Stage.”

The play ‘The Hoop’ (Tawq) is directed by Fahad Al-Dosari and stars Ahmed Al-Dhikrallah, Fatima Al-Jishi, Maryam Hussein, Abdulaziz Al-Zayani, Khaled Al-Huwaidi, and Shehab Al-Shehab.

It was written by Ahmed Musa Albun Himdah, a Saudi writer and actor. He has written numerous theatrical and cinematic scripts and won first place in the Sharjah Playwriting Competition for 2023–2024.

This performance is part of the SITAR program launched by the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission to support the production of Saudi theatrical works, with the objective of encouraging local creativity and enhancing the quality of Saudi theatre.

Previously, ‘The Hoop’ (Tawq) won the award for Best Contemporary Performance at the second edition of the Riyadh Theater Festival in 2024, and recently participated in the 79th edition of the Avignon Festival in France, as part of the festival’s celebration of the Arabic language.

Founded in 1947, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the world’s largest performing arts festival and annually attracts thousands of artists and creatives from around the globe. The commission’s participation in this event reaffirms its commitment to supporting the arts and strengthening its presence on global cultural platforms.

For tickets and more information, please visit: www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/the-hoop