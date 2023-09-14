Watch more videos on Shots!

However, charity Action on Smoking and Health said the figures are a “wake-up call” as rates across the country are not falling fast enough to meet the Government's target of 5 per cent or less by 2030.

Office for National Statistics figures show 12.7 per cent of adults in Bassetlaw district smoked in 2022, up slightly from 12.4 per cent the year before.

It contrasts with trends across England, where the national rate of smokers reached 12.7 per cent, the lowest level on record.

Across the UK, smoking among adults also fell to its lowest level of 12.9 per cent last year, a drop on the 13.3 per cent reported in 2021.

However, Deborah Arnott, ASH chief executive, said: “Smoking rates are falling, but not nearly fast enough to deliver on the Government’s ambition of 5 per cent or less by 2030. Financial stress and poor mental health are on the rise, which we know make it harder for smokers to quit.”

The ONS figures also showed 5.2 per cent of people aged over 16 used e-cigarettes daily in 2022, up from 4.9 per cent in 2021.

Ms Arnott said the growth in vaping among adult smokers and ex-smokers was welcome, as vaping is a very successful aid to quitting smoking.

However, she said there is a worrying growth in vaping among teens and young adults with 15.5 per cent of young people aged 16-24 vaping daily or occasionally last year.

She said: "The Government’s response to the consultation on youth vaping due imminently must contain concrete measures to prohibit child-friendly branding and put products out of sight and out of reach in shops, as well as a tax on the pocket money-priced disposable vapes most popular with children."

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is looking to “balance the public health opportunities vaping offers to smokers, while protecting young people and non-smokers from using them”.

