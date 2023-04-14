Two more Covid deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
By Will Grimond
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST
Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 446 people had died in the area by April 13, up from 444 on the week before.
They are among 17,374 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.