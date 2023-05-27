Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 453 people had died in the area by May 11, up from 452 on the week before.

They are among 17,660 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.