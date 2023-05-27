One more Covid death recorded across Worksop and Retford
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period across Worksop and Retford.
By Will Grimond
Published 27th May 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 453 people had died in the area by May 11, up from 452 on the week before.
They are among 17,660 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.