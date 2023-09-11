News you can trust since 1895
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals with Covid-19 by 8am on September 3 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

The trust runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks. (Photo by: David Jones/PA/Radar)
The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks. (Photo by: David Jones/PA/Radar)
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of September 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in DBTH in the week to September 1.