Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals with Covid-19 by 8am on September 3 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

The trust runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks. (Photo by: David Jones/PA/Radar)

Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of September 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks.