X Factor winners Rak-Su to support Olly Murs on UK tour

X Factor winners Rak-Su are set to join Olly Murs, on his 2019 UK May arena tour as his special guests.

The four-piece from Watford dominated our TV screens last autumn as each week Ashley, Jamaal, Myles and Mustafa sang and danced their way to the X Factor winner’s crown on the back of their own songs, becoming the only act in the show’s history to win performing their own original music.

Now they are hitting the road with Olly next spring for a run of arena dates that includes Notitngham’s Motorpoint Arena on May and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on May 24.

Tour tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 12.

Tickets for Nottingham are available on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/olly-murs

Tickets for Sheffield are available on 0114 2565656 or www.flydsaarena.co.uk/whats-on/olly-murs-5605