Overend play the first live set of 2018 at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

The Worksop four-piece get the new year of live music underway at the popular town venue with their own brand of pop-rock.

Playing a set of original tunes, interspersed with the occasional cove, the band is influenced by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Oasis, AC/DC and Nickelback.

The gig is on Saturday, January 20.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2FrzUQC