A big night of music brings together three popular bands from the local area at the Frog in Worksop this week.

All three contain regular favourites at The Frog and the night will be a huge mix of covers and originals from all three acts.

The gig is on Friday, February 9 and entry is free.

Dors open at 6pm with the first band onstage at 9pm.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2GFSYef