Worksop children’s author marks book launch with writing competition

A children’s author from Worksop is urging youngsters to enter a nature writing competition to mark the release of her latest book.

Stephanie Varah is challenging local schoolchildren to write a short story based in a wood or forest and including at least one character that is an enchanted animal.

The winner will receive a signed first edition of Stephanie’s new book, The Woodsman, and a year’s family membership of the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

Stephanie said: “I can’t quite believe that after all these years I’m finally going to see the book in print. It’s incredibly exciting.”

Published by Misterton company JJ Moffs, The Woodsman is influenced by Stephanie’s love of animals and local history, bringing mediaeval Langold and Letwell to life.

It tells the tale of Amos, Keeper of the Forest for King Charles I, who finds himself stranded in the 21st century.

Amos’ fate depends entirely on a band of animal companions who have a simple and unique view of the world.

Competition entries can be submitted at either of the two book launch events.

The first is at Letwell village hall on Saturday, November 23, 10.30am to 2.30pm.

The second launch is at Idle Valley Nature Reserve on Saturday, November 30, from 11am onwards.

Ages up to four years old can draw or paint a picture, ages five to six should aim for 150 words, ages seven to eight 300 words, and ages nine to 11 up to 400 words. For more details, see https://bit.ly/2QrrSPl.