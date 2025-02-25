Wireless 2025: Your ultimate guide to the London festival - travel, banned items and can you leave the site?
- Wireless 2025 have revealed their first set of acts for this year’s event.
- But with more set to be revealed ahead of the festival’s first day, now seems an ideal time for some ‘admin.’
- Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s festival, including travel, banned items and what time gates open and close this year.
After months of speculation, Wireless 2025 delivered the first wave of acts for this year’s festival in London - with more expected to come in due course.
This year, for the first time in Wireless history, one headline act is set to perform across all three days with a different set for each occasion, leaving some fans wondering if the line-ups before the headline act might be an indicator what kind of set they’re about to play.
We also found out who ‘The Mandem’ are after their mysterious addition to the announcement when it first dropped, along with perhaps the ‘worst kept’ secret for Wireless in the form of Sunday’s confirmed guests revealing ahead of time that yes - they were to perform at this year’s festival.
So there’s plenty of moving parts still continuing ahead of Wireless 2025, but for those who have already staked their claims and picked up tickets (and how lucky you were to do so), let’s take a look at almost everything you may need to know heading to this year’s festival.
From how to get there, what time you should arrive and what time is too late for a fashionable entrance to make, right down to the things you can and really should not be bringing to any festival at all in the first place.
This is your guide to Wireless Festival 2025.
Your guide to Wireless Festival 2025
Where is Wireless 2025 being held?
Wireless 2025 is set to take place at Finsbury Park, London from July 11 to July 13 2025.
Who has been announced so far for Wireless 2025?
So far, Drake has been announced as the headline act across all three nights, with a different set to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
He is set to be joined by partynextdoor and Summer Walker (Friday), ‘The Mandem’ - revealed to be Boy Better Know (Saturday) and Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy on Sunday
Friday July 11 2025
- Drake
- Partynextdoor
- Summer Walker
Saturday July 12 2025
- Drake
- Boy Better Know
Sunday July 13 2025
- Drake
- Vybz Kartel
- Burna Boy
How do I get to Wireless 2025?
By car
Car Parking is not available at Wireless Festival. There is very limited Blue badge parking in the year round parking bays. Please be warned that wardens will be on patrol throughout the event and your car may be towed. However, there will be access for Uber drivers to pick and and drop off, alongside a rank of black cabs situated close to the festival site. In short - don’t try and drive to Wireless 2025.
By train
Finsbury Park is conveniently located near both Finsbury Park Station and Manor House Station, making it easy to access from various parts of London. Here’s a breakdown to help you choose the best station for your journey:
Finsbury Park Station serves both underground and overground lines, offering broader connectivity. It’s accessible for customers with mobility needs, though it tends to be busier than Manor House Station. Manor House Station is served only by the Piccadilly Line, making it a quieter option for those traveling from west or central London.
For those using specific lines:
- Piccadilly Line: Get off at Manor House Station. If you need to change to the Victoria Line, King’s Cross is the recommended interchange.
- Victoria Line: Disembark at Finsbury Park Station for the quickest access.
By buses/coach
Big Green Coach are once again helping festivalgoers travel from many corners of the United Kingdom head to Wireless 2025, with pick up points in Birmingham, Bristol, Chelmsford, Colchester, Coventry, Guildford and more - check out the travel company’s website for more details and to book tickets.
For those in London or making their own way to the city for Wireless 2025, the following buses all service Finsbury Park.
- Day Buses: 4, 19, 29, 106, 141, 153, 210,236, 253, 254, 259, 279, 341, W3, and W7
- Night Buses: N19, N29, N253, and N279.
Can I camp at Wireless 2025?
No you cannot - much like with TRNSMT in Glasgow, Wireless is a day festival without any camping grounds. If you’re looking for accommodation in London then the best bet is to check out Travelodge, Premier Inn, Ibis or what options are available with AirBnB.
Can I leave the festival site and return during the day at Wireless 2025?
No - Wireless is set to continue a no pass out policy in 2025, meaning once you are on the festival site, if you leave then that’s your day at Finsbury Park done with.
What time do gates open and when is the last entry to Wireless 2025?
If the schedule for Wireless 2025 follows that of previous years, gates are set to open on the Friday at 1:30pm GMT, with an earlier opening time on Saturday and Sunday of 11:30am GMT.
The event is scheduled to end at 10:30pm GMT on the Friday and Saturday of the festival, with Sunday’s run of events set to conclude by 9:30pm GMT.
Last entries are expected to take place at 8pm GMT on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday a slightly earlier time of 7:30pm GMT.
What items should I not bring with me to Wireless 2025?
Avoid any dramas at the gate or being unfairly picked out by a sniffer dog by leaving the following items at home:
- Metal bottles
- Aerosols over 250ml
- Air Horns / megaphones
- Alcohol
- All gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide)
- Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)
- Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised logos
- Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person
- Audio recorders
- Bags larger than A4 size
- Balloons
- Blowtorches
- Professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited.
- Cans
- Catapults
- Chairs / stools / inflatable loungers / floor seating / shooting sticks
- Chinese / sky lanterns / paper lanterns
- Clothing/garments/items which promote cultural appropriation
- Cooking apparatus / cutlery
- Large cool bags/boxes
- Disposable vapes
- Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed)
- Drones and other flying devices
- Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)
- Face covering(s) or balaclavas
- Fireworks/pyrotechnics, flares/distress flares
- Flags with poles
- Gazebos and parasols
- Gas cylinders/canisters
- Glass bottles, jars, containers (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)
- Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)
- Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances – including Nitrous Oxide
- Laser pens
- Megaphones
- Metal drinking bottles
- Nitrous oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)
- Penknives
- Perfume and make up (over 100ml)
- Portable laser equipment and pens
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorized vehicles
- Sound systems (including personal speakers)
- Spray cans
- Large umbrellas or parasols
- Unauthorised radios or walkie talkies
- Unauthorized solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)
- Unofficial tabards and reflective/high vis jackets
- Weapons
You are not permitted to bring soft drinks or water into the event. You are permitted to bring empty plastic bottles up to 500ml in size to use at the refill water points inside the festival.
Medication is allowed (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable) and Cigarettes for personal use are allowed. However excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated. No tobacco/vape products will be sold on site.
Are there any tickets left to attend Wireless 2025?
Sadly tickets for Wireless 2025 have all sold out when they went on sale; however, Ticketmaster do have a reseller outlet so in the event some tickets are returned, Twickets, StubHub or Ticketmaster resales might be your best chance - good luck!
It’s set to be a hip-hop paradise in London in July, with not only Wireless 2025 taking place but Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing in the same month - for more information about that, visit our story on the Grand National UK tour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.