Win! Tickets to new orchestra’s debut performance in Retford

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present it’s first concert at Retford’s Majestic Theatre next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.

This brand new project will be presenting the concert From Broadway With Love.

Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “The concert will feature songs and music from some of the best-loved musicals, including classics from Carousel, Beauty & The Beast and Singin’ in the Rain, and a spectacular Christmas encore.”

The concert is at the Majestic on Sunday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which city is Broadway in – a) New York, b) Leicester or c) Leeds?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 4.

Terms and conditions are at www.worksopguardian.co.uk