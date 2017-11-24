Win! Tickets to new orchestra’s debut performance in Retford

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present it’s first concert at Retford’s Majestic Theatre next month.
And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.
This brand new project will be presenting the concert From Broadway With Love.
Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “The concert will feature songs and music from some of the best-loved musicals, including classics from Carousel, Beauty & The Beast and Singin’ in the Rain, and a spectacular Christmas encore.”
The concert is at the Majestic on Sunday, December 10 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £15 on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT
To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which city is Broadway in – a) New York, b) Leicester or c) Leeds?
Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk
Closing date for entries is Monday, December 4.
Terms and conditions are at www.worksopguardian.co.uk
