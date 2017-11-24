Search

Win! Tickets to new orchestra’s debut performance in Retford

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will play its debut concert in Retford next month
The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present it’s first concert at Retford’s Majestic Theatre next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.

This brand new project will be presenting the concert From Broadway With Love.

Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “The concert will feature songs and music from some of the best-loved musicals, including classics from Carousel, Beauty & The Beast and Singin’ in the Rain, and a spectacular Christmas encore.”

The concert is at the Majestic on Sunday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which city is Broadway in – a) New York, b) Leicester or c) Leeds?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 4.

Terms and conditions are at www.worksopguardian.co.uk