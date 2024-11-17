I'm a Celebrity 2024 lineup: cast and where you know them from - including McFly, ITV and BBC

I’m a Celebrity is returning to our screens with yet another stacked line-up. The star studded cast features many familiar faces. 

But if you can recognise the celebs, yet can’t quite place them - we’ve rounded-up where you might know them from. The cast includes a multi-decade soap star, Wagatha Christie herself and voices you’ve probably heard on the radio. 

ITV’s hit reality show starts on Sunday November 17 and will continue to air over the coming weeks. Viewers will have the chance to vote for the I’m a Celebrity cast to take on Bush Tucker trials and to save them from elimination.

This is the lineup for I'm a Celebrity in 2024 - and where you recognise them from

1. Where you know I'm a Celeb cast from

This is the lineup for I'm a Celebrity in 2024 - and where you recognise them from | ITV Photo: ITV

2. Oti Mabuse - Dancer

You will no doubt recognise Oti from her role on Strictly Come Dancing - where she has been a professional dancer on the show. She joined the BBC series in 2015, winning twice in 2019 and 2020, before announcing her departure in 2022. Oti has been a panellist on the Masked Dancer since 2021 and became a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2022. | ITV Photo: ITV

3. Alan Halsall - Coronation Street

Before heading into the jungle, Alan Halsall has been best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street since 1998. For soap watchers he has been a fixture on TV for more than 25 years - and has even won an award at the National Television Awards in 2013. | ITV Photo: ITV

4. Jane Moore - Loose Women & Journalist

Jane Moore is best known for her role on Loose Women - the hit daytime show on ITV. She first appeared on the show between 1999 and 2002, before returning as a regular panellist from 2013 - and since 2018 she has served as a relief anchor for the show. But she is also known for being a journalist with a regular column in The Sun. | ITV Photo: ITV

