Wheatus to play Nottingham and Sheffield dates on new UK tour

New York's original teenage dirtbags Wheatus have announced a huge 31-date UK tour for this summer.

And they will play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on May 1 and Sheffield's Foundry Studio on May 18.

It's hard to believe Wheatus are just one year away from the 20th anniversary of their eponymous debut album and still ubiquitous single Teenage Dirtbag.

What happens when the song ends its adolescence remains to be seen, but what is for certain is that, come 2020, Wheatus will release a new and expanded edition of their now classic debut album, in conjunction with a world tour.

Frontman Brendan B Brown said: “We found demos of about ten songs written alongside the tracks that made the album, but they didn’t get finished.

"Looking at them now, they feel surprisingly fresh and deserving of a proper chance to be heard.

"So, we’ll have a brand new 20-song version of our album on its 20th anniversary and that all happens in 2020.”

But before the celebrations of 2020, Wheatus have a packed 2019 to take care of.

The band has just completed a mammoth coast-to-coast, sold-out tour of America with friend Mike Doughty on his Ruby Vroom 25th Anniversary shows.

The tour culminated in a super special hometown headline show where the ‘classic’ line-up of Wheatus reunited for one night only - their first time on stage together in 18 years.

The band's next dates are in South Africa before heading to Europe for a summer festival schedule and their UK tour.

Tickets for both their Nottingham and Sheffield shows are available here

