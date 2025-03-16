What time is Ten Pound Poms on? BBC start time and channel details
- Ten Pound Poms is back for its second season on the BBC.
- Michelle Keegan stars in the historical drama.
- It follows British families who move down under post-WW2.
Ten Pound Poms has finally returned for its highly anticipated second series. The historical drama proved to be a hit when it made its debut back in 2023.
After nearly two years' wait, the show made its grand return to the BBC last weekend (March 9). It will be airing weekly on the Beeb, but those who can’t wait can watch the full series early.
The show has welcomed plenty of new faces to the cast - including some new families heading down under. See which actors are in Ten Pound Poms in 2025.
But what time can you expect the show to start on TV tonight? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Ten Pound Poms on TV today?
The Michelle Keegan fronted show has bounced, like a kangaroo, into a prime Sunday night slot on the BBC. It takes over the space vacated by Call the Midwife following the conclusion of its latest series.
Ten Pound Poms starts at 8pm today (March 16) and the episode will run for approximately an hour. It is scheduled to finish at 9pm and will be followed by Toward Zero.
How to watch Ten Pound Poms full season early?
The BBC has released the full second series on iPlayer already - so it can be binged watched right now. All six episodes are now available, as well as the previous season if you need to catch up.
However if you prefer to savour Ten Pound Poms it will be airing weekly on Sunday nights through to the middle of April 2025.
What to expect from Ten Pound Poms tonight?
The synopsis for the second episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Kate is forced to confront her situation, and Annie's identity crisis fuels a risque idea. Terry feels uneasy about a work request, and the Skinners get some devastating news.”
See who has joined the Ten Pound Poms cast for 2025. Let me know what you think of the new episodes by email: [email protected].