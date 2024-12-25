Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gavin and Stacey’s last ever episode airs tonight.

BBC will take audiences on one final trip to Barry and Billericay.

It comes five years after the last Christmas special aired.

For the final time, let’s get ready to check in with the Shipmans and the Wests. Ruth Jones and James Corden have served up one last installment of Gavin and Stacey.

The 2024 Christmas special arrives five years after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of Nessa proposing to Smithy. And fans will be wondering if we will finally find out what happened on that fishing trip.

Gavin and Stacey has landed a prime spot on BBC’s uber stacked Christmas Day line-up. It will also be a feature length episode - befitting its status as the end of the beloved sitcom.

What time is Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day?

The final episode of the sitcom will air at 9pm on BBC One, it has been confirmed. It is scheduled to run for approximately 95 minutes and will finish by 10.35pm.

Stacey (Joanna Page), Jason (Robert Wilfort), Nessa (Ruth Jones), Smithy (James Corden), Gavin (Mathew Horne). | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

This makes it the longest ever episode of the show. Surpassing both of the previous Christmas specials, which clocked it at around 60 minutes each.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey this Christmas?

It will be on BBC One at 9pm tonight (December 25). You will also be able to watch it live on BBC iPlayer - or you can catch it on demand after it has finished.

All of the previous episodes of Gavin and Stacey are available on the streaming service right now. From the first season through to the 2019 special.

What is the Gavin and Stacey finale about?

Unlike the last special five years ago, the final episode of the BBC show is not set at Christmas - despite airing on the big day. The first teaser shows the Barry cohort travelling up to Billericay for as yet unknown reasons.

The BBC synopsis reads: “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

“In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

“Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

