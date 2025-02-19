What time does Reacher release on Prime Video? Episode time and schedule
- Reacher is back for a brand new series.
- The first three episodes of the third season arrive on Prime Video tomorrow.
- But what time can you expect the episodes to be out?
Your dad’s favourite hero is returning for a brand new outing on Prime Video this week. Jack Reacher is back and he might just have met his match in the size department.
Alan Ritchson plays the titular character in the streaming show, which is based on the books by Lee Child. Now in its third season, Reacher is back for a fresh batch of episodes.
Don’t worry, Prime Video has already renewed the show for a fourth series - so Reacher isn’t going anywhere soon. The latest series is based on the novel Persuader.
But will they all be available at once, or will you have to wait between instalments? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Reacher season three come out?
The latest series of Prime Video’s hit thriller show is due to begin on Thursday January 20, it has been confirmed. Like the previous seasons, episodes will be released weekly through to March 27.
Reacher’s episodes will come out weekly on a Thursday.
What time does Reacher release on Prime Video?
Amazon’s streaming service, like Netflix, releases new episodes of its original shows - or movies - at around 8am UK time. So you may have to dodge spoilers for a bit, if you are at work on a Thursday.
How many episodes have been released?
Reacher will be dropping the first three episodes of its new season on February 20. However don’t get used to such gluttony, the show will return to just one episode a week from that point out.
Episode four through eight will be released between February 27 and March 27. So you will have just over a month to wait for the whole season to come out - if you are wanting to save it for a binge watch.
