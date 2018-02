We Are Scientists are touring the UK again this spring.

And they will play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on May 5 and Sheffield’s O2 Academy on May 13.

The New York trio are back on tour in support of their new album Megaplex, out on April 27.

Bassist Chris Cain said of the album: “This time, we really wanted to drop a fun-bomb.”

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2C1iaNt (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2C2CVbg (Sheffield).