VIDEO: Fame The Musical with Mica Paris starts Sheffield run tonight

Nostalgia classic Fame The Musical will be showing audiences at Sheffield’s Lyceum how to fly this week.

Starring Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks), Keith Jack (Any Dream Will Do) and star of stage, screen and airwaves Mica Paris, this landmark show features the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film of the same name, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

The show starts its Sheffield run tonight (Tuesday, October 9) and continues until Saturday, October 13.

Tickets from £23. Go to https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.