Vanity Box coming back to Nottingham

Following their album launch gig at the Rescue Rooms in September, Vanity Box are back in Nottingham next month for a date at The Bodega.

The band consists of Tom Chambers (vocals) from Mapperley, Paul Robinson (drums) from Hucknall, Chris Miggells (keyboards) from Ollerton and Darren Moulds (guitar) and Jack Bains (bass) both from Leicester.

The band has been together in its present line-up since November 2016 and they describe their sound as indie rebels influenced by the likes of Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys.

Their album, Chance Would Be a Fine Thing, is out now.

Their Bodega date is December 9, tickets are at www.bodeganottingham.com/gigs