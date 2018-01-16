U2 announce UK show dates

Rock superstars U2 will play two shows in the UK as part of a European tour.

They will be heading for Manchester Arena on October 19 and The 02 London on October 23.

Tickets go on sale on January 26 with a public limit of four per person. U2.com subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, January 18, at 10am and running until Saturday, January 20, at 5pm.

Additionally, fans who pre-ordered Songs of Experience with participating retailers prior to November 30, 2017, are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Ireland and Holland. Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity from Monday, January 22, to Wednesday, January 24 at 5pm subject to availability while supplies last and limited to two tickets per person. (Please note, a code does not guarantee a ticket).

The eXPERIENCE + iNNNOCENCE Tour 2018 will visit nine countries across Europe. Special home shows are being planned for Dublin and Belfast, details of which will be announced as soon as they are finalised.

Following last year’s acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour will see U2 return indoors to pick up where 2015’s groundbreaking iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour left off.

The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour follows the recent release of the band’s 14th studio album Songs of Experience. Just as Songs of Experience serves as a companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour is a sequel to the 2015 tour which saw “U2 reinvent the arena show” (Rolling Stone) and was named #1 concert of 2015 by The New York Times.

As with every U2 tour, this new arena production will explore the latest in cutting-edge technology. Staged in the round, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour is a development of the unique and innovative staging of the 2015 tour, featuring multiple performance areas, a state-of-the-art sound system, plus an all new super high-res LED screen nine-times the resolution of the 2015 screen.