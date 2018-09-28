TV chef James Martin cooks up treats live in theatres

Superstar chef James Martin is touring theatres up and down the country this autumn.

On the Road Again sees James building on from the unrivalled success of his 2016 tour, bringing the experiences of his hit TV shows French Adventure, American Adventure and Saturday Morning with James Martin’ to this new live show.

James’ legendary cookery skills will be on display at Sheffield City Hall on October 8 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 10,

He will dazzle the audiences with his skill, speed and dexterity, and of course his usual unabashed humour.

Audiences can expect an entertaining, fast-moving immersive show, jam-packed with James’ signature cooking demonstrations and full of exciting twists, big surprises and some very special additions. Although food will be at the heart of the show, Martin will also be joined by special

guests and much much more.

In 2016 James learned to play guitar for the tour, so who knows what surprise he will pull out of the pan this year!

James said: “Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show. I hope to integrate these fabulous food experiences in to a tasty live show! I’ll be pulling together my favourite recipes and

mixing in plenty of surprises and special guests in what I hope is going to be feast of a performance!”

The tour reflects James’s love of hearty food as well as some of his other passions…the great outdoors, and, of course, fast cars. There will also be a regional guest chef who will add an exciting dynamic to each show.

James will welcome guests into his on-stage kitchen, including some of his celebrity friends and members of the audience. Plus look out for an exciting twist every night as James attempts to create a dish in the most difficult of circumstances...

Tickets are priced at £37 plus booking fee. For more information and to book tickets, go to https://www.jamesmartinlive.co.uk